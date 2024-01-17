Watch: WWE's Grayson Waller Snaps at TV Anchor During Live Interview, Threatens Punch

Waller did not take kindly to a request about demonstrating his finishing move.

WWE is heading to Australia next month. The global leader in sports-entertainment has been putting an added emphasis on the "global" side of its brand, bringing premium live events to Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom and more over the past couple of years. While WWE has always run live event tours in international markets, recent years have represented the first times that televised specials have aired from overseas on the regular. WWE Elimination Chamber will be the next international event for WWE, as the company makes a road to WrestleMania stop in the land down under.

Ahead of February 24th, WWE sent stars Grayson Waller and LA Knight to Australia to promote the upcoming premium live event. This included Waller and Knight appearing on Channel 7's Sunrise, Australia's top morning news program.

Grayson Waller Involved in Heated Australian News Interview

Grayson Waller does not tolerate disrespect towards pro wrestling.

Waller and fellow WWE SmackDown star LA Knight appeared on Channel 7's Sunrise this week to promote WWE Elimination Chamber. Towards the end of their interview, Waller and Knight were asked to give one of the anchors one of their "signature finishing moves."

Neither Waller nor Knight were amused by this request, with Knight noting that "if I do that, it's not going to be a good day for anybody." One of the anchors then suggested they hit a finisher on Sunrise's floor manager, who stepped into frame and began to taunt Waller.

"If I come over there right now, we're going to have the police here," Waller said to the floor manager. "I'm not going to give you some fake punch. I'm gonna punch you straight in the jaw. The actual disrespect you have talking to me. You want to talk to me like this ain't real?"

It's unclear as to if Waller was legitimately heated by the request or if the frustrations were scripted into the morning show. The former is a genuine likelihood considering wrestlers' history with interviewers who mock the legitimacy of the sport. Hulk Hogan once choked out a TV presenter who was questioning wrestling's legitimacy.

Decades later, Randy Orton snapped at a reporter for calling him "fragile" on the air.

That time a Mexican reporter called Randy Orton "fragile" 😬 pic.twitter.com/KY0qpi2Q1S — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) July 24, 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled to go down on Saturday, February 24th in Perth, Australia. It is the final premium live event before WWE WrestleMania 40.