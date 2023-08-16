What Happened to the Grayson Waller vs. The Rock Online Feud?

WWE star Grayson Waller managed to catch the attention of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently when he compared his Madison Square Garden debut to that of "The Great One." Johnson responded on Twitter, but the interactions between the two dried up quickly after that. Waller recently appeared on the Babyfaces podcast and indicated he's done with Johnson. He'll host newly-crowned United States Champion Rey Mysterio on The Grayson Waller Effect on this week's SmackDown.

"I was over The Rock three seconds after he tweeted me with some mediocre response," Waller said (h/t Fightful). "I was trying to help him out. I went out of my way to go there to make the Rock relevant in WWE again. Obviously, he's a huge global superstar, everyone knows The Rock, he's probably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, but when it comes to WWE, it's all about what have you done for me lately? He hasn't done nothing for anyone lately, so I was trying to give him a path to come back in, maybe ease him in before Roman [Roman Reigns] and the Bloodline, they have all these things going on. I don't think he was about that."

Why The Rock Won't Be on WWE TV During the Actors' Strike

Aside from the occasional tease on social media or in interviews, Johnson hasn't had any interaction with Roman Reigns or The Bloodline since Reigns first crowned himself "The Tribal Chief" three years ago. While there was some speculation Johnson might do it now that his acting career is on pause due to the Actors' Strike, Seven Bucks Productions Brian Gewirtz explained in an interview this week that it likely won't happen in the immediate future.

"We haven't discussed it. I personally don't think...obviously, there are bigger things going on in the world in general, but even in the entertainment landscape, I would be... let's just say this, even though WWE is not affiliated with any of the guilds and not affiliated with SAG, it's a bad look for a prominent actor like The Rock, Cena [John Cena], Batista [Dave Bautista] to appear on an entertainment program while there is a strike going on and people are not getting paid and are striking. Yes, it's not insane, but appearing on television in an entertainment capacity is not a great look when a strike is going," Gewirtz explained on The Masked Man Show.

When Will The Rock Step Back Inside a WWE Ring?

"I would be shocked if The Rock appeared anytime soon while the strike is going on, but I would be equally, if not more shocked if The Rock never appeared in a WWE ring again and figuring in the storyline at some point. It needs to be crafted, discussed, and thought about. If The Rock — we've never talked about this, just my opinion — if The Rock tweeted something about The Bloodline, it's not like if I tweeted something. If he tweeted something, the gates of hell are open. It's hard to close the door again once you do it, once you dip your toe into the pool, it's on. You can tweet Grayson Waller, he can tweet back and it can be a funny exchange, but there's not going to be this pitchfork-like mentality of 'what are you waiting for, do it, you started it.' Once you start doing the Bloodline thing, it's time to go. That's why you have to be very judicious and careful," he continued.