WWE Announces First Premium Live Event in Germany For 2024

WWE often touts itself as the global leader in sports-entertainment, and the company has set out to prove that worldwide top dog status in recent years. Beginning in 2018, WWE inked a decade-long deal with Saudi Arabia to bring two premium live events to the kingdom per year. In 2022, WWE ventured to the United Kingdom for WWE Clash at the Castle, the first UK-based PLE in nearly 20 years. 2023 alone has seen WWE go on an international tour for its big shows, with WWE Elimination Chamber taking place in Canada, WWE Backlash going down in Puerto Rico, and WWE Money in the Bank arriving in England.

WWE Bash in Berlin Set For 2024

(Photo: WWE)

WWE's emphasis on the international is continuing in 2024.

As announced in a press release, WWE will present WWE Bash in Berlin from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, August 31st, 2024. The Mercedes-Benz Arena has a capacity of roughly 17,000.

The full press release can be read below...

STAMFORD, Conn., October 25, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that Bash in Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany, will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/bash-in-berlin-presale. Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit onlocationexp.com/bashinberlin. The announcement of Bash In Berlin in partnership with Live Nation follows the huge success of multiple International WWE Premium Live Events over the past 12 months, including: Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Backlash from Puerto Rico, Night of Champions from Jeddah and Money In The Bank from London. Australia will play host to Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin will be WWE's first live-streamed event in Germany. The company has previously ventured to the country for non-televised live events but has never held a live broadcast there.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE Bash in Berlin.