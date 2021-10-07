WOW Women of Wrestling Returns with New TV Deal, Tessa Blanchard, and AJ Mendez

WOW Women of Wrestling is headed back to television, and a new TV deal has given the promotion its biggest platform yet. Today WOW announced that they’ve partnered up for a new multi-year distribution agreement with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, and the new deal will see new episodes launching in weekend syndication beginning in the fall of 2022, specifically September. They also revealed that AJ Mendez (aka WWE’s AJ Lee) will be providing color commentary during each episode and that Tessa Blanchard will be returning to the ring alongside The Beast, Danni, Briana Montez, Kath Smith, Alx Gracia, and Imo Akpan.

They also revealed that old episodes of WOW will be available on the CW Seed and Pluto TV in December of this year. WOW owner Jeanie Buss and Mendez will be Executive Producers, while creator David McLane and Nick Staller will serve as Executive Producers of production.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jeanie Buss and David McLane to create a significant global footprint for WOW and expand our diverse, world-class content portfolio,” said Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “This series offers audiences unique, compelling and creative entertainment that features female ‘superheroes’ in the ring, behind the cameras and in all aspects of the business.Both in the U.S and abroad, we believe this is an event program that will make some noise in the marketplace.”

“Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” said Jeanie Buss, Owner of WOW. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”

“[Wrestling has] taken me all over the world,” Blanchard told ET. “I’ve gotten to live in different countries, and win championship titles all over the world, but now with WOW, this is without a doubt the biggest platform for women’s wrestling in history. To be a part of it, it’s a testament that we’re changing the status quo for women’s wrestling, for professional wrestling altogether, and it’s just such a blessing to be a part of it.”

“For once, I’ll agree with Tessa,” The Beast joked. “For myself, underneath all this, I’m muscles. I’m tattoos. I don’t look like your normal, your standard female, so WOW gives me the opportunity to be who I am, unapologetically. We have women from all walks of life, from corporate to blue collar, and we all get a chance to be who we are and shine the way we are and be strong and be any way we want to be.”

