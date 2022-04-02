WrestleMania 38 Night One’s Match Order Reportedly Confirmed

There are some big matches planned for tonight’s Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, and a new report from Fightful Select has given us what appears to be the match lineup of tonight’s card. According to the report, which says that this was the plan as of this afternoon, the show will kick off with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships match and then will segue into two more matches (including Logan Paul’s appearance) before Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair hit the ring. The next match is Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey and then The New Day vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and The KO Show segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin will follow. As of right now, it’s not known when the Seth Rollins match will take place.

You can view the full rundown of matches below, but there are also a few interesting notes in the report. Seth Rollins’ opponent is still listed as “an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing” internally, and as of this afternoon, the three matches getting the most time are The KO Show, Rollins vs TBD, and Rousey vs Flair.

Shane McMahon had also traveled into Dallas but he was only expected to be in town through Saturday, and John Cena’s agent was scheduled to travel into Dallas, but WWE didn’t have Cena himself slated to fly in. Also, the New Day vs Sheamus and Holland match is planned to be the quicker match in the lineup. Here’s the full rundown.

– Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Usos was slated to kick off the show

– Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

– Mysterios vs. Logan Paul & Miz

– Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

– Hall of Fame honored

– Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

– New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch). This was set to be a quicker match as of today.

– KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

We’ll have to wait and see if this lineup changes or if Rollins’ opponent is actually Rhodes, but the good news is we don’t have to wait very much longer. Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 starts streaming on Peacock at 7 PM EST with the Kickoff show.

Are you excited for Night 1 of WrestleMania, and what do you think of the match lineup?