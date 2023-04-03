WrestleMania 39: Rumor Killer Regarding the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Finish

WrestleMania 39 closed out in shocking fashion on Sunday night as Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" looked to have the match won in the closing moments, as The Usos had been taken out by Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa had been thrown out by the referee and he had just landed back-to-back CrossRhodes. But Heyman was able to distract the referee just long enough for Solo to run back out and nail Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, giving Reigns the opening to deliver a Spear for the win.

It wasn't long before online speculation started pointing the blame at Vince McMahon, given he was backstage for the pay-per-view and reportedly had an increased role compared to the last time he was backstage for an episode of Monday Night Raw. However, Fightful Select is now reporting that the decision was not a last-minute call, but rather something people within the company were aware of several weeks ago. The report also noted that multiple sources stated McMahon had nothing to do with the decision to have Rhodes fall to Reigns.

"Maybe for a lot of people, a shocking outcome. What I will say about that is, it's always interesting to me when people say, 'how can that happen?' or 'how can they do that in that moment?' It's almost perfectly spelled out in this story. (Rhodes said) 'I need to finish the story.' In the WWE, the story never finishes. Tomorrow night on (Monday Night) Raw, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter, the story continues, And that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends," Triple H said regarding the booking decision after the show.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results