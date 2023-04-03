WWE WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns' Entrance Time Revealed

WWE WrestleMania 39 featured Roman Reigns' most elaborate entrance to date as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and that came through in the amount of time it took him to get to the ring for his entrance! As part of Roman Reigns' nearly 1000 day reign on the top of both of the WWE's shows, Reigns made sure to take his time getting to the ring for every single one of his appearances. This ranged from full on matches to even nights where he wasn't going to throw a single punch. Of course, it was the same case here.

Roman Reigns' main event match against challenger Cody Rhodes at the end of Night 2 of WrestleMania had his most elaborate entrance to date that started with a fleet of pianos playing his entrance theme before he even came out. When it came to his entrance shortly thereafter, timing his way to the ring revealed it took Roman Reigns 7 minutes and 21 seconds before his theme ended and the introductions to the match officially begun.

How Long Was Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance?

Roman Reigns' entrance for WWE WrestleMania 39 was 7 minutes and 21 seconds from the first notes of the piano players until his music was officially stopped in ring for the match. Considering it might be the end of his monumental reign, it was a surprisingly shorter time than expected. But Cody Rhodes was going to do everything he can to make sure that he somehow walks away with the titles and end the Bloodline's dominance once and for all.

As for the rest of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, the card and results for the night overall break down as such:

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge def. "The Demon" Finn Balor

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

