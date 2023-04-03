WWE WrestleMania 39: Fans Can't Believe Cody Rhodes Lost to Roman Reigns

WWE WrestleMania 39 brought Night Two of its events to an end with an explosive main event, and fans still can't believe that Cody Rhodes actually lost to current and undefeated Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns! Since Cody Rhodes came back to the WWE fold last year at WrestleMania 38, he was seemingly poised as the one who would ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns. This was increasingly looking like the case ever since Rhodes returned from his massive injury, and this all came to a head with Cody Rhodes' chance against Roman Reigns during the main event at WWE WrestleMania 39.

But as many fans had feared, Cody Rhodes was ultimately not the one to defeat Roman Reigns. Reigns is getting closer and closer to the monumental 1000 day mark as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and it's continuing to look like he'll make it far beyond by the time someone defeats him. It could be Cody Rhodes in the future, but right now fans can't believe he's lost despite everything that happened during the main event.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39, and let us know your take! Did you agree with the winner? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE WrestleMania 39 in the comments!