WrestleMania 40 Breakdown & MCU's New Silver Surfer!

This episode looks at WWE WrestleMania 40, the new MCU Silver Surfer acting, the new Matrix movie announced, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire's trailer, and more!

The ComicBook Nation Crew says goodbye to big boss Jim Viscardi as he sets out on a new adventure at Image Comics! But we also have plenty of geek news to dive into – including the new MCU Silver Surfer casting for Marvel's Fantastic Four; DC's Supergirl movie getting a new director, and a new Matrix movie!

There's also TV Recaps for the Invincible Season 2 Finale, X-Men 97, and Shogun, as well as discussion of the Star Wars: Tale of the Empire trailer!

PLUS: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 takes center stage as The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes head for their inevitable clash! Be sure to check out our BONUS EPs recapping each night of WrestleMania 2024!

WRESTLEMANIA 40 RECAPS: Winners & Best Moments

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)





After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!