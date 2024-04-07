WWE WrestleMania 40: Fans React to The Rock and Roman Reigns' Big Win on Night 1
The WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' loss to The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40.
In one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins teamed up against The Rock and Roman Reigns (The Bloodline). The WrestleMania main event went through a couple of different iterations before we arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. After Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble, he elected to face Roman Reigns in a rematch of the 2023 WrestleMania for the WWE Undisputed Championship. However, Cody then passed his WrestleMania main event to a returning People's Champion, The Rock. That again changed when the WWE Universe rallied behind Cody, leading to a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.
The stipulations were that if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost, then it'd be "Bloodlines Rules" in Night 2's main event of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. And if Cody lost his rematch, then he'd never get another shot at the Undisputed Championship. Obviously, a lot was on the line, and the tag team match lived up to the hype. After some tense moments, The Rock and Roman Reigns walked away as the winners, setting up a dramatic Night 2 of WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes has to face Roman Reigns in a "Bloodlines Rules" match, and Seth Rollins has to defend his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, with Rollins injuring his knee during tonight's match.
BLOODLINE. RULES.@TheRock just pinned @CodyRhodes at #WrestleMania XL and tomorrow night's main event will be Bloodline Rules! pic.twitter.com/RbQPaGAUZF— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The Rock got the pinfall on Cody Rhodes after hitting a Rock Bottom, followed by the People's Elbow. Now, let's take a look at how the WWE Universe is reacting to the WrestleMania main event on Night 1.
I gotta give #TheRock a lot of credit. He took a hell of a lot of bumps in that match for a 51 year old who hasn’t wrestled in a real match in 11 years. Everything from the entrance to the storytelling was simply perfect cinema.— Sandarbh Raj Gupta (@Sandarbh_raj8) April 7, 2024
The Rock finished his story before Cody & Punk did. 😭😭😭— CASH THE STAMPEDE. (@KINGDALLASCASH) April 7, 2024
Rock pinning Cody confirms that IT'S OVER FOR US 💔
Man...this shit hurts.#WrestleMania— EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 7, 2024
pic.twitter.com/6CTLEDc6Ma
Happy for them 💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/9gswhGIY1w— Suhaib Jutt (@Suhaibjutt1016) April 7, 2024
The Codyverse will rise tomorrow 🔥🔥
Cody crybabying aside, I’ll kinda miss Roman’s reign throughout the last 4 years. It was kinda being drawn out in 2023 but his run from 2020-2022 was great storytelling. Can’t wait for a Roman Reigns face turn— Jamie 💙🤍🇵🇭🗽 (@itsjpan98) April 7, 2024
This sequence of events just got my blood flowing so hard I need more inject it NOW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/drAkCr4M2E— Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) April 7, 2024
PUT YA ONES UP TO THE SKY GUYS #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yWEs7hXafo— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 7, 2024
I FEEL LIKE I’M BACK IN THE ATTITUDE ERA
THE PEOPLE’S ELBOW
ONE.. TWO.. THREE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tkANtNGYon— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2024