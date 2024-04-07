WWE WrestleMania 40: Fans React to The Rock and Roman Reigns' Big Win on Night 1

In one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins teamed up against The Rock and Roman Reigns (The Bloodline). The WrestleMania main event went through a couple of different iterations before we arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. After Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble, he elected to face Roman Reigns in a rematch of the 2023 WrestleMania for the WWE Undisputed Championship. However, Cody then passed his WrestleMania main event to a returning People's Champion, The Rock. That again changed when the WWE Universe rallied behind Cody, leading to a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The stipulations were that if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost, then it'd be "Bloodlines Rules" in Night 2's main event of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. And if Cody lost his rematch, then he'd never get another shot at the Undisputed Championship. Obviously, a lot was on the line, and the tag team match lived up to the hype. After some tense moments, The Rock and Roman Reigns walked away as the winners, setting up a dramatic Night 2 of WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes has to face Roman Reigns in a "Bloodlines Rules" match, and Seth Rollins has to defend his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, with Rollins injuring his knee during tonight's match.

The Rock got the pinfall on Cody Rhodes after hitting a Rock Bottom, followed by the People's Elbow. Now, let's take a look at how the WWE Universe is reacting to the WrestleMania main event on Night 1.