New Matrix Movie Announced From Cabin in the Woods Director

The Matrix is working on a new movie with Drew Goddard, the director behind The Cabin in the Woods.

It seems like The Matrix is gearing up for a comeback. A new report by The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the sci-fi franchise is moving into new hands. Warner Bros. Discovery is working with Drew Goddard to oversee a new movie in The Matrix franchise where he will writer and director.

According to the new report, The Matrix comeback will mark a first for the franchise. This new movie doesn't involve series creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The former is listed as an executive producer on Goddard's project, but at this time, no more information is known about their participation.

As for Goddard, the writer-director has experienced a string of hits. The creator got their start in the industry with Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a screenwriter before moving to Alias and Los. Goddard moved to big screen projects in the 2010s with World War Z, The Martian, and Cloverfield. In 2011, the writer made their directorial debut with The Cabin in the Words, and they made waves with Netflix years ago by bringing Daredevil to the service.

"Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters," Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production, shared in a new statement.

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making his new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio."

This update on The Matrix confirms the beloved sci-fi series has life to it yet. About 25 years ago, The Matrix debuted to critical acclaim. It produced a series of sequels starring Keanu Reeves, but its latest outing did not perform to expectations. In 2021, The Matrix Resurrections went live under Lana Wachowski's direction, and it struggled to perform in the pandemic-era box office. However, it seems Warner Bros. Discovery is not yet done with the franchise, and Goddard is being tasked with ushering in its new era.

