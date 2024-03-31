Wrestlers and Fans React to Matt Cardona's Surprise AEW Return on Collision
Matt Cardona appeared on AEW Collision to answer Adam Copeland's open challenge.
On this week's episode of AEW Collision Adam Copeland brought back the "Cope Open" where anyone can call their shot at the TNT Championship. With a roster full of young and eager talent waiting for an opportunity, fans in attendance and at home were shocked to see "The Deathmatch King" and the "Indy God" Matt Cardona make his AEW return. Copeland and Cardona have a decorated history that dates back all the way to 2007 when he and Brian Myers were "Edgeheads" and teamed with the "Rated R Superstar" during their first run with WWE.
Cardona has wrestled only a small handful of times in AEW and they were both during 2020 shortly after his WWE release and at the height of the pandemic in front of no crowds. For years, Cardona has been candid about his big dream match being against Copeland and when he was forced to retire in 2011, he wasn't sure it would happen. Then when he got released and Copeland returned to WWE it seemed like even more of a blow. That is until Copeland debuted for AEW last October when his last WWE contract expired. This opened the door for Cardona to get his dream match and get a warm welcome from the AEW crowd which was very into the match.
Several wrestlers including Cardona's wife, WWE's Chelsea Green and his tag team partner Steph De Lander, as well as fans all posted their support on social media for Cardona's big return which you can check out below.
I Spy
I SPY 💙💜 @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/Q2fV4zNUC5— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 31, 2024
The Forbidden Door
In the same week Matt Cardona has been on TNA & AEW— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 31, 2024
Zack Ryder is the Forbidden Door! #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/qxi8eFoH6Q
Big Pop!
Matt Cardona getting a big pop in 2024 🙏pic.twitter.com/YIAYW2NyKp— Zach🌵 (@cactusz02) March 31, 2024
2024 is THEIR Year
IT’S THE YEAR OF THE DEATHMATCH KING & QUEEN. STRAP IN 👑— FUTURE KO CHAMP SDL (@stephdelander) March 31, 2024
Round of Applause
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/nsTU2SJ1nF— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 31, 2024
Never Say Never
I'm so damn happy right now... Never thought I'd see Matt Cardona in an AEW ring again. 😁 #AEWCollision— Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) March 31, 2024
Off To A Great Start
That match decent, the crowd popping for Matt Cardona was not something I expected lmfao. If the cope open isn’t only exclusive to AEW talents then we might have another great TNT title reign on our hands.— MK🍀 (@Kamiorra) March 31, 2024
Edgeheads, Assemble!
I. Love. This.— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 31, 2024
Get after it boys!!!
🤘🏻🤘🏻 https://t.co/5TK5IK58fp
Downstait Shows Love
#AlwayzReady https://t.co/oiSyrPjM6P— Downstait (@DownstaitBand) March 31, 2024
Alwayz Ready
Alwayz TV Ready!!! 😎 @TheMattCardona @TheRealMorrison @AEW pic.twitter.com/JzZwbdHO8Z— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 31, 2024
What Year Is It?
Bryan Danielson was in a match with Mistico and Matt Sydal last night and is on a show with Adam Copeland and Matt Cardona tonight— Danny (@dajosc11) March 31, 2024
His brain must think he got sent back to 2011 WWE
This Is Awesome
Matt Cardona? WOW. That’s awesome!— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) March 31, 2024
The Chills
Edge vs Matt Cardona pic.twitter.com/Tr87KD0wgZ— ۟ (@Toastzz_) March 31, 2024
Edgeheads Forever!
Hahahahahaha oh my god they got Matt Cardona to face Adam 😭 the edgeheads live hahahah #AEWCollision— ☙ᥣіᥒძsᥱᥡ❧ (ᴛᴀʏʟᴏʀ´s ᴠᴇʀsɪᴏɴ) 🤍 (@BCis4Life) March 31, 2024
The MVP
Matt Cardona is the MVP of Pro Wrestling this Week for his work in #TNAWrestling & on #AEWCollision & Cody is going to need a friend like Matt by his side after he wins the belt at #WrestleMania Triple H needs to sign Matt Cardona before #AEW does. #WWE pic.twitter.com/SKO0yGMNze— jerseyjoegotch (@jerseyjoegotch) March 31, 2024
Wrestling Is Cool
It's a random ass Saturday and Tony Khan decides to run Matt Cardona vs Adam Copeland.— ɹoɾɐɯ ˙ɐ uopuɐɹq (@brandonamajor) March 31, 2024
Pro wrestling is fucking cool. #AEWCollision
Best Match In AEW Collision History?
Matt Cardona vs Adam Copeland was the best match in Collisions short history, possibly AEW in general— 🇵🇸 Kaii | #ShinoEra 🌸 (@KrakenKa1) March 31, 2024
The Reason Why AEW Is Exciting
This was amazing! Seeing Matt Cardona answering the open challenge or “the Cope Open” is exactly what makes AEW exciting to watch. If you’re a free agent or not attached to a promotion with restrictions, you can be on AEW. #AEWCollision https://t.co/1on1bXbejU— Victor Corral Chaney (@VCorralChaney) March 31, 2024
You Know It!
Matt Cardona in AEW?!?!?! WOO WOO WOO!!!!! #AEWCollision— Guthrie Roy Hartford (@TheGuthrieRoy) March 31, 2024
Major Player
Matt Cardona should be a major player(pun intended) with a major U.S. company. #AEW— Chase (@Chasearoo618) March 31, 2024
Unexpected!
I did not expected Matt Cardona return in AEW, hpoly moly! The crowd reaction was lit! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/cOWk4kvW0h— AEW🏆Jamie Hayter 💪💙Skye Blue💯Billie Starkz ✌😜 (@JaxIrvin) March 31, 2024
Happy He's Back
I've always liked Matt Cardona. Happy to see him in AEW again. #AEWCOLLISION— 👁️EraseUrMind👁️ (@DubzRyan) March 31, 2024
Insane Edgehead Reunion
What the Matt Cardona & Copeland reuniting in a AEW ring is insane lol #AEWCollision— Moebius J 🐉 𒉭 (@J_AERIAL) March 31, 2024
Long Term Storytelling!
Matt Cardona vs Adam Copeland— Chris Mattingly (@cmattingly97) March 31, 2024
Long term storytelling #AEW
Love it
