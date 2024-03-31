Wrestlers and Fans React to Matt Cardona's Surprise AEW Return on Collision

On this week's episode of AEW Collision Adam Copeland brought back the "Cope Open" where anyone can call their shot at the TNT Championship. With a roster full of young and eager talent waiting for an opportunity, fans in attendance and at home were shocked to see "The Deathmatch King" and the "Indy God" Matt Cardona make his AEW return. Copeland and Cardona have a decorated history that dates back all the way to 2007 when he and Brian Myers were "Edgeheads" and teamed with the "Rated R Superstar" during their first run with WWE.

Cardona has wrestled only a small handful of times in AEW and they were both during 2020 shortly after his WWE release and at the height of the pandemic in front of no crowds. For years, Cardona has been candid about his big dream match being against Copeland and when he was forced to retire in 2011, he wasn't sure it would happen. Then when he got released and Copeland returned to WWE it seemed like even more of a blow. That is until Copeland debuted for AEW last October when his last WWE contract expired. This opened the door for Cardona to get his dream match and get a warm welcome from the AEW crowd which was very into the match.

Several wrestlers including Cardona's wife, WWE's Chelsea Green and his tag team partner Steph De Lander, as well as fans all posted their support on social media for Cardona's big return which you can check out below.

