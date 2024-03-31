Matt Cardona Debuts on AEW Collision, Answers Adam Copeland's Challenge

Since winning the TNT Championship in Canada last week, Adam Copeland has brought back the "Cope Open." The open challenge allows for anyone to step up and challenge him and it leaves room for potential surprises. On this week's AEW Collision what a surprise fans got when Matt Cardona made his return to AEW!

Cardona had two one-off appearances in AEW, both of them were during the pandemic in front of no crowds at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. His debut match took place on AEW Dynamite just a few months after his WWE release, teaming with long-time friend Cody Rhodes against the Dark Order. He returned for the All Out pay-per-view that September, teaming with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Scorpio Sky against Dark Order and Colt Cabana. Following those matches, he confirmed his deal with them was for a few matches but he'd be open to working with AEW in the future.

After those appearances he began floating around the independents and IMPACT/TNA Wrestling where he is a former Digital Media Champion. In fact, Cardona recently returned to TNA after a few months away. He finished his full-time contract in early 2023 but has made the occasional one-off appearance. This time, he helped Steph De Lander win a shot at the Knockouts World Championship currently held by Jordynne Grace.

The Deathmatch King! The Indy God!

Matt Cardona returns to AEW to challenge his former friend Adam Copeland for the TNT Title!



Cardona has a decorated history with Copeland as their relationship began when Cardona and Brian Myers were both considered an "Edgehead" all the way back in 2007 -- the early stages of their WWE careers. Cardona has been candid about how a match with Copeland has been a dream match for him. "That was always a dream match of mine, still is," Cardona said on Notsam Wrestling in 2023. "And when he had to retire, I thought it would never happen. Now he's back, then I get fired. But there's still time."

After slamming Cardona down to the mat from the top rope and hitting up with a bulldog, countering the Radio Silence and delivering a powerbomb, Copeland retained the championship. Post-match, he was confronted by The House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King. After beating him up for a few moments, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston helped even the odds for Copeland.

What did you think of Cardona's AEW return? Let us know in the comments!