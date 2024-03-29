AEW Offers Veteran Star a Multi-Year Contract

All Elite Wrestling will be without one of its longest-tenured veterans by the end of this month. Matt Hardy has made his contract status transparent, noting that his deal expires in March and he is uncertain about what he wants to do with the final years of his wrestling career. The 49-year-old has been an active competitor for over three decades now, making a name for himself in WWE before finding singles success in Ring of Honor and TNA. He took his talents to AEW in March 2020, mostly working in one-on-one action before reuniting with brother Jeff Hardy in 2022. Both Matt and Jeff have been critical about their AEW creative, with Matt especially feeling like he has more to give before he can officially hang it up.

AEW Offers Matt Hardy a Multi-Year Extension

The ball is in Matt Hardy's court.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt revealed AEW has offered him a new multi-year contract.

"I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I'm looking through it. I'm deciding what I want to do going forward," Matt said. "There's obviously still some options. I got to make sure that I'm aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want it to be because once again."

Matt added that his extra attention to the contract's specifics is due to his age, as this could be one of the final deals he signs before retiring from in-ring competition.

"I know that I only have a couple more years left of doing this and I want to make the most out of those years, whatever it may be," Matt continued. "I want to be optimized in whatever I am doing. That's very important to me. I'm very happy to be invited to return to AEW and work for AEW for the foreseeable future. We shall see because right now I'm weighing the options. There's a couple things out there, and I would say in the next month, I should probably know what my immediate future's gonna hold. If I am working with Jeff, it is very important to me that The Hardys are optimized. It's very important that The Hardys go out on a strong note."

