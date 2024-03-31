AEW Collision: Two Teams Advance to Semi-Finals of Tag Title Tournament

On AEW Collision, the quest to crown the next AEW World Tag Team Champions continued. After the Young Bucks secured their spot on AEW Dynamite against Private Party, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta of the Best Friends beat The Undisputed Kingdom to head to the semi-finals against the Young Bucks. They previously faced off against the Don Callis Family in a wildcard tournament match to qualify. Two hard-hitting quarter-final matches took place on AEW Collision with several former AEW Tag Team Champions battling for another shot at gold.

On a recent episode of AEW Collision, The Infantry picked up a shocking win over The House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King. That win secured them a spot in the quarterfinals where they would go on to face former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. The Infantry get an early advantage in the match as they clear the ring with Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean hit stereo quick dropkicks. Dax Harwood evens things up with an avalanche superplex from the top rope to Bravo but The Infantry refuses to give up. While Bravo holds onto both members of FTR, Dean launches himself high over the ropes, wiping everyone out. In the end, FTR walked out of the match the winners and will head to the semi-final round.

The next match of the night was former AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starkz against Top Flight who are once again on the rise in AEW since Dante Martin's return. Big Bill and Starkz isolate Dante into their corner, not allowing him to get a tag to his brother Darius. Dante tries to chop him in the chest but it only makes Big Bill chop him back equally as hard. Eventually Darius gets the much needed tag and faces off against Starkz. Darius hits him with a sequence of uppercuts and catches him with an atomic drop. Darius uses the turnbuckle as an assist for the palay kick. Top Flight picks up the victory in the match though it appeared it may have been rushed to finish as Starkz possibly got injured during the bout. The referee and trainer were checking on him post-match. An update on Starkz has not yet been provided.

