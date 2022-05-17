WWE 2K22 Patch (1.12) Unlocks Playable MyRise Alexa Bliss, Shawn Michaels, and More

✖

2K continues to roll out improvements to WWE 2K22 in addition to the new roster additions, and the newest patch gives us a bit of both. Patch Update 1.12 is now live and features a mix of balance and stability improvements and some additional looks for WWE Superstars, which were formerly locked to My Rise and other modes. These include the 2020 version of Alexa Bliss, King Booker, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dominik Dijakovic, Nikki Cross, and Shawn Michaels (the 2018 version). Online stability has been further improved as well, and specific issues within MyRise, Universe, and Create modes have also been addressed.

Other improvements include interactions with the barricades, bug fixes that affected Middle Rope finishers, weapon damage, springboards in Elimination Chamber matches, and overall collision and targeting. Plus several new moves have been added to the Signature and Finisher categories. You can check out all of the fixes and updates in the latest patch below.

GENERAL

Added the following Superstars as playable throughout the game

Alexa Bliss '20

Shinsuke Nakamura

King Booker

King Corbin

Dominik Dijakovic

Nikki Cross

Shawn Michaels '18

Support for upcoming DLC 2 release

Several stability improvements

GAMEPLAY

Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting

Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop

Added several moves to Signature and Finisher categories

Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100

Fixed a bug that would allow roll outs to occur during certain handicap matches

Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches

Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to "float" when performing various attacks on the ladder

Improved barricade hit reactions

Fixed bugs that caused weapon damage to sometimes not register correctly

Fixed a bug that prevented Middle Rope finishers from functioning

Fixed a crash that can occur when playing a 4way tornado tag match

GRAPHICS

Added a descriptions PC Graphics settings

Online

Improved stability when accepting invites throughout the title.

Fixed issue which prevented downloading of Superstars based on shared crowd signs.

Create

Various tweaks and improvements to CAS parts to improve clipping bugs

Crash fix for editing base custom side plates when lettering has been applied to them

Fix a crash that can occur when copying side plates after making changes to them

MyRise

Fixed a crash that can occur during the Kendo Karnage storyline

Universe

Fixed a bug that prevented minor shows from being created

Fixed a crash that can occur when transitioning from the edit superstar menus in Universe and Create a Moveset

Fixed a crash when deleting custom images that are in use within Universe modes

WWE 2K22 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What have you thought of WWE 2K22 so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!