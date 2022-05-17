WWE 2K22 Patch (1.12) Unlocks Playable MyRise Alexa Bliss, Shawn Michaels, and More
2K continues to roll out improvements to WWE 2K22 in addition to the new roster additions, and the newest patch gives us a bit of both. Patch Update 1.12 is now live and features a mix of balance and stability improvements and some additional looks for WWE Superstars, which were formerly locked to My Rise and other modes. These include the 2020 version of Alexa Bliss, King Booker, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dominik Dijakovic, Nikki Cross, and Shawn Michaels (the 2018 version). Online stability has been further improved as well, and specific issues within MyRise, Universe, and Create modes have also been addressed.
Other improvements include interactions with the barricades, bug fixes that affected Middle Rope finishers, weapon damage, springboards in Elimination Chamber matches, and overall collision and targeting. Plus several new moves have been added to the Signature and Finisher categories. You can check out all of the fixes and updates in the latest patch below.
GENERAL
Added the following Superstars as playable throughout the game
- Alexa Bliss '20
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- King Booker
- King Corbin
- Dominik Dijakovic
- Nikki Cross
- Shawn Michaels '18
- Support for upcoming DLC 2 release
- Several stability improvements
GAMEPLAY
- Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting
- Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop
- Added several moves to Signature and Finisher categories
- Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100
- Fixed a bug that would allow roll outs to occur during certain handicap matches
- Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches
- Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to "float" when performing various attacks on the ladder
- Improved barricade hit reactions
- Fixed bugs that caused weapon damage to sometimes not register correctly
- Fixed a bug that prevented Middle Rope finishers from functioning
- Fixed a crash that can occur when playing a 4way tornado tag match
GRAPHICS
Added a descriptions PC Graphics settings
Online
- Improved stability when accepting invites throughout the title.
- Fixed issue which prevented downloading of Superstars based on shared crowd signs.
Create
- Various tweaks and improvements to CAS parts to improve clipping bugs
- Crash fix for editing base custom side plates when lettering has been applied to them
- Fix a crash that can occur when copying side plates after making changes to them
MyRise
- Fixed a crash that can occur during the Kendo Karnage storyline
Universe
- Fixed a bug that prevented minor shows from being created
- Fixed a crash that can occur when transitioning from the edit superstar menus in Universe and Create a Moveset
- Fixed a crash when deleting custom images that are in use within Universe modes
WWE 2K22 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
What have you thought of WWE 2K22 so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!