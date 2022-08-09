WWE 2K23 Officially Confirmed

WWE 2K22 is officially in the books, and it was a successful return to form for Take-Two Interactive and WWE in both critical reception and financial gain. The buzz around the game has remained strong since the game's initial release and the release of five DLC packs, but now it seems fans have their first official confirmation of the next game in the series. Take-Two Interactive released their quarterly earnings report yesterday for the First Quarter of 2023, and among the games in the future releases lineup was WWE 2K23, the first official mention of the next 2K game and the next game in their partnership with WWE, You can check out the full lineup of its 2023 games below.

In addition to WWE 2K23, games mentioned in that 2023 lineup include NBA 2K23, Rollerdrome, PGA Tour 2K23, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Shattering Spectreglass (DLC), Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Mobile), Kerbal Space Program 2, OlliOlli World (DLC2), Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Star Wars Hunters. WWE 2K23 doesn't have a release date, as it is just listed for Fiscal 2023.

(Photo: Take-Two Interactive)

This is great news for fans of WWE 2K22 and indicates that 2K will be able to refine and add even more content to their already stellar foundation. WWE 2K22 brought back My GM and introduced My Rise and My Faction, and My GM even received some sizable updates in subsequent patches. Hopefully, the team can add even more bells and whistles and more importantly Titles to the next iteration, which has been the most fan-requested feature since the mode was released.

Regarding WWE 2K22, the press release briefly discusses the successful DLC launches, stating "In support of the highly successful launch of WWE 2K22, 2K launched five DLC packs to further engage its player base, including the Banzai Pack (launched April 26th); the Most Wanted Pack (launched May 17th); the Stand Back Pack (launched June 7th); the Clowning Around Pack (launched June 28th); and the Whole Dam Pack (launched July 19th)."

Regarding overall first quarter results, Take-Two wrote the following:

The Company completed its combination with Zynga on May 23, 2022; first quarter results include Zynga for 39 days of the quarter

GAAP net revenue increased 36% to $1.1 billion

GAAP net loss per share was $0.76

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 was $100.8 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 was $(14.4) million

Net Bookings grew 41% to $1.0 billion

Company updates outlook to include combination with Zynga from the date of acquisition, including fiscal year 2023 Net Bookings of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!