Adam Cole Gives Possible Hint of His WWE Future

✖

News broke back at the start of August that Adam Cole's WWE contract was on the verge of expiring, and the short-term extension he signed earlier this summer will expire following NXT TakeOver 36 this coming Sunday. There have been a number of updates regarding Cole's status since then, including that he met with Vince McMahon at a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but as of now there has been no confirmation that he has put pen to paper.

During a recent Twitch stream, Cole gave a possible hint regarding hint, at least as it pertains to his future on Twitch. The former NXT Champion was immune from WWE's policy that prohibits wrestlers from independently working with third-party companies like Twitch and Cameo because of his status as an NXT wrestler, and he told viewers that regardless of what happens his channel isn't going anywhere.

"I love you all so much," Cole said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I wish so bad that I could just stream for a few more hours. But it makes me so happy to even stream for a little bit, and it's why when I say, no matter what, there is a 0% chance that this channel is ever going away. I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart and I love you guys. That's how important you are to me, because you guys make me feel very important. There's been a lot going on lately, and I just want to make sure everyone knows this is going nowhere. This is going absolutely nowhere."

This news could potentially mean one of two things — either Cole has signed a new deal with WWE that has a clause stating his Twitch channel is allowed to continue uninhibited, or he plans on leaving the company. For what it's worth, AEW does not have any policy that prohibits its wrestlers from working with companies like Twitch.

Do you think Cole is staying in the WWE? Or is he bound to join The Elite in AEW? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, and check out the lineup for NXT TakeOver 36 below!