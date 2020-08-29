WWE Network Adding New Content From PROGRESS, EVOLVE This Weekend

The WWE Network will continue to expand their selection of independent wrestling content in the coming weeks. The next round of additions will happen this weekend, with WWE adding shows from PROGRESS, EVOLVE, ICW, and wXw. The company had long experimented with the idea of adding independent wrestling to their streaming platform, and when EVOLVE officially went out of business last month, it seemed to accelerate that push. All content is being added to the "Welcome to the Independents" section of the WWE Network.

Specific shows being added this weekend include:

EVOLVE 125

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 77: Pumpkin Spice

wXw Toronto 2019

ICW Shug's Hoose Party 5 - Night 1

Earlier this month, WWE added The Best of Drew McIntyre In EVOLVE, Best of Keith Lee In EVOLVE, PROGRESS Wrestler Chapter 92: Entertaining Friends, wXw Femme Fatales 2019, ICW Shug's Hoose Party 5 - Day 2, and wXw Ambition 11 to the WWE Network. The "Welcome to the Independents" section also includes previous indy-centric content that has aired on the streaming platform, including EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration that aired last summer, as well as some "Table For 3" episodes with WWE stars talking about their time on the independents, as well as the Florida Championship Wrestling documentary.

