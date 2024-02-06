Former WWE and AEW Star Set to Join MLW

A former WWE and AEW star may have found a new home at MLW. Bobby Fish has spent time at both WWE and AEW, where he was a member of the Undisputed Era at the former, and the Undisputed Elite at the latter. Both factions featured Bobby Fish with his reDragon partner Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. After Adam Cole left WWE he reunited with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly at AEW, but Fish eventually left the company after his contract wasn't renewed, with matches at organizations such as Impact Wrestling, NJPW, as well as a boxing match taking place. However, a new report has Bobby Fish signing with MLW.

"Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish is set to join MLW. He'll start there later this month," a post from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reads. The finer details on the full story behind Bobby Fish and MLW can be found in a Fightful Select story for subscribers.

Bobby Fish comments on possible AEW return

Back in May 2023, Bobby Fish was asked if he would be up for a return to AEW for an Undisputed Elite reunion, considering his Undisputed Era mate Roderick Strong is now in AEW.

"I don't know. I got my wife. I got my daughters. I got my dog. That's my every day. Wrestling is literally, it's a job. I still love it. It's paying the bills and like, I'm just living my life, and dare I say my best life," Fish told Haus of Wrestling. "I got married in July. There's never an end to the work to be done on a home, so we're always putting that in. Those are weekend projects. I'm living my best life. Whether or not that circles back around, you know, time will tell."

Fish noted that he has not had contact with AEW President Tony Khan since he left the company. Regardless of where his future takes him, Fish emphasized that he is happy to support his stablemates from the sidelines.

"I will just say this. I'm just happy to see my boys at work. These are, and have always been, legitimate, close friends of mine," Fish continued. "I think that's why the Undisputed Era worked the way that it did in NXT because there was no fabrication to it. We were four guys who were tight and what you saw play out on screen was four dudes who had each other's back, and that was marketable because it was real. I'm just happy to see two of my best friends back at work, with jobs, and able to support their families."