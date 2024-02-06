WWE's Zelina Vega Reveals Which Gaming Franchise She Would Love To Be a Character In

It's no secret that WWE's Zelina Vega is a very big fan of video games as she has a Twitch channel where she frequently streams different games to her massive audience. She's shown her love of the Street Fighter franchise off in many ring attires as well as other games and anime series. Every year at the Royal Rumble, she's made it a tradition of sorts to debut a new cosplay gear. She arrived to the 2019 women's Royal Rumble as the Street Fighter character Vega. In 2023, Vega showed up dressed as Juri as a way to announce her role as a commentator.

While speaking to Comicbook.com at a recent event for WWE 2K24, Vega dished on what franchise she'd love to be a character in. "Oh, if it isn't Street Fighter, I would kind of hit two birds at one stone with this. I'd like to be involved in the Demon Slayer game because that automatically makes me a part of Demon Slayer. So it's like hitting both, you know? A little bit of anime, a little bit of video games. Perfect."

In an interview with Comicbook.com in October to promote she and Dakota Kai's podcast, Vega talked about the preconceived notions of girl gamers and how she feels like the landscape is changing, but there's still a ways to go. "But it's one of those things that I feel like, I guess more nowadays that it's becoming less and less, which is good because you have gamers like Valkyrae just killing it," Vega said. "It's cool to see that kind of representation there because now you have all of these younger girls who are like, man, if I really enjoy this too, why can't I do this? Why can't I start a podcast? Why can't I start a Twitch or a YouTube channel?"

Vega is currently a member of the SmackDown roster where she represents the LWO with Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Though she's done a lot in her sports entertainment career, Vega told us that she'd love to team with Mysterio at WrestleMania and that she's looking to finally cross the Elimination Chamber off her list of matches she's never gotten to compete in. Vega is a former WWE Queen of the Ring and a tag team champion with Carmella.