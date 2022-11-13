Watch: Highlights From Former WWE Star's Boxing Debut

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was victorious in his pro boxing debut on Saturday night, defeating Boateng Prempeh with a second-round knockout at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Highlights from the fight have since made their way online, including one point where Fish hoisted his opponent off the ground and nearly delivered a suplex. Fish's other combat sports experience includes making his amateur kickboxing debut way back in January 2010.

Fish's AEW contract expired back in late August after the two sides could not agree on a new deal. He has since popped up in Impact Wrestling, coming up short in an Impact World Championship match against Josh Alexander in early October.

Rumors popped up shortly after his departure that Fish tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, both of whom are out of action with injuries, to leave AEW as well and return to WWE together to reform The Undisputed Era. Both Fish and AEW stepped forward to deny those rumors in September.

"Because guess what boys? After over 25 years or something like that in the wrestling business, I don't know how contracts work myself (laughs)," Fish said on his Undisputed podcast (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I guess what was most troublesome and amusing at the same time to me was how many outlets picked up on what was — because if there's anybody who knows that it's totally fabricated information then it would be me, Adam [Cole], Kyle [O'Reilly], Hunter, the people that it's talking about who didn't do any of the things, so none of it's real and even people like Jim Cornette picked it up and commented on it and Jim and I have always had a great relationship. If I'm being honest, Jim hurt my feelings a little bit by believing some bullsh*t about me so easily. But yeah, it is what it is and I think that that's what sucks most about it is that these people who write this stuff, there's no checks and balances, there's no ramifications when you are in the wrong. Therefore, they continue to just write whatever it is that they're gonna write and it gets picked up by whomever and then it becomes — the fact or fiction line really doesn't matter so, the whole thing is just absurd."