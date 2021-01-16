AJ Styles Says He Wants To Wrestle Triple H In Possible Dream Match

✖

It's hard to believe that AJ Styles has now been with WWE for five years. Styles shocked the world when he came out as a surprise entrance in the 2016 Royal Rumble match just weeks after wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom. He has gone on to numerous high profile feuds and championship reigns since. However, speaking in an interview with ITN Wrestling, Styles revealed he still has a dream match in mind.

"Triple H is definitely the next guy I'd like to face at some point if it," Styles said. "It could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker."

That Boneyard Math with The Undertaker at last year's WrestleMania ended up being incredibly historically significant as it will go down (for now) as Taker's last match, ever. As revealed earlier this year during the Last Ride series, Taker felt Styles was the perfect opponent to get one last great performance out of him at the late stage of his career.

Styles will be a participant in the Royal Rumble match one again this year in just over two weeks. The updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 card is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Universal Title - Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and 24 others TBA

