WWE's Aleister Black Teases Something Big Is on the Way

Several reports popped up last week regarding Aleister Black's status with WWE, including that he was recovering from multiple minor injuries and was already back to training at the Performance Center. Black still hasn't appeared on WWE television since getting drafted to SmackDown back in October, but he popped up on Instagram on Monday to confirm that something was on the way

"Let us sit face to face soon. I will have many stories to tell, all of them in full color," Black wrote, posting a photo that broke the usual black and white theme his page usually has.

Weeks before his absence, Black told ComicBook.com that the new heel persona he had been showing on Raw in his feud with Kevin Owens was only a fraction of his original plan, and that the turn was something he personally pushed for backstage.

"I think it was long overdue. I just think that I had a conversation with the Undertaker a while ago, where he said that eventually, you're going to run into moments where fans need a more humane side, so they can latch onto a little bit more, so that you open yourself up a little bit more for a human emotion that people can latch onto and have a little bit more of an understanding," Black explained. "Even if that understanding is not necessarily a positive reason, there needs to be a moment where people can go like, 'I understand him.' I think that we drifted away from the character too far at one point, that people were confused as to what it is that Aleister Black was and what he was all about, so the character change needed to come. And this was also something that I addressed with them and it was agreed upon, hence the character change.

"We're still in the stages of producing it a little bit because it didn't go the way that it was supposed to go, but we got a lot of it out, but not everything and so we're still steering that ship at the moment," he added. "I was really excited for it and I hope that with the coming weeks we can create something that has a lot more relatable content to it."

