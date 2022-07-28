WWE: Alexa Bliss Addresses Her Character Being Stuck in Limbo

It's been a weird year for Alexa Bliss in WWE. After being written off TV last year in order to undergo surgery, Bliss started the year by appearing in a number of vignettes that seemed to indicate she would be undergoing a character change, only to return to Elimination Chamber in February with the exact same presentation she previously had. She was pulled from TV again for several months, with reports stating she openly expressed her frustration about how WWE's Creative team had nothing new for her.

She finally returned on the May 9 episode of Raw with a new character that seemed to be a combination of all her previous personas (including the continued presence of Lily). But in the two months since then, she hasn't taken part in any storylines and has mostly popped up in random Raw matches. That looked to finally change this week when she cut a backstage promo claiming she would go after the winner of Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for what could be her sixth women's championship reign. Bliss then spoke with Metro and outright addressed being stuck in limbo.

"Now I'm in this limbo of, I don't really know where I'm going with my character yet. I kind of evolved so many times in the last nine years — I feel like I've had more characters than any other woman on the roster,' she smiled. So now, it's finding where I fit, what character is needed for the show. Right now, I'm just me and I don't like that for TV. I like me for me outside in life, but for TV — Lexi is not entertaining," Bliss said.

"I'm stuck trying to figure out what that is, especially after therapy, after taking away all the aspects of what the dark, evil Alexa was," she later added. "But still having Lilly and being able to understand that Lilly is now an accessory, not as a focal point. It's finding that creative process of trying to figure out what's gonna be, one, fun for me, two, what's gonna relate to an audience, and what's gonna be easy for the writers to write for."

h/t Metro