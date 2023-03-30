WWE Already Has Months Worth of Plans for After WrestleMania 39

The road to WrestleMania is nearing its end, and soon fans will finally see what WWE's got planned for the biggest wrestling event of the year. The card is stacked and some of the biggest stories and rivalries are set to pay off at the show, and while WWE is focused on making sure everything goes off without a hitch, they are also looking ahead to what comes next. In a new interview with Colin Cowherd, WWE President Nick Khan was asked about the Creative process and the team that works on creating it, and he revealed that they already have plans determined for months after WrestleMania 39.

When asked how far WWE Creative is past WrestleMania, Khan said "Months in advance. Months, months, months in advance. If you said now, 'where is the creative team with their process?' They are months ahead of WrestleMania. Obviously, a huge focus on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we can execute what the plan is, but they're months ahead and they know that's the way it should be because 52 weeks a year, three to four programs a week, if you're not months ahead, you're going to get caught."

WWE is always attempting to plan ahead and plant the seeds for future stories, though even with all that planning there are still things that go awry. Injuries are often the biggest reason why plans have to be changed, but then there are also other situations that can pop up during the year. As for those future plans, you would assume The Bloodline will be a big part of those, but we'll just have to wait and see.

WWE Creative is being handled by Triple H and his team, but Vince McMahon has returned to the company as Board Chairman. When he returned, he said he was doing so to lead media rights deals and a sale of WWE, and so far that has seemed to be the case. In a previous interview on The Bill Simmons Show, Khan was asked how he felt about Vince's return, and he wasn't all that shocked.

"From the inside, it's not that insane to me," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "But when you're on the inside, you sort of see things that are coming and know what might be coming. My thought has always been, there's only one boss in WWE, and Vince is the founder and creator of the company, he's also the controlling shareholder. That's not a work term, that's a legal term."

"It was always my point of view, always Stephanie's point of view, that at some point, he could come back," Khan said. "The way he played it, to me, was smart in that he went away for five or six months, which the audience seems to like when somebody does that. He came back and took control back of his company as a controlling shareholder. With that controlling share gave him a lot of authority and he used it. I applaud him for doing so."

"I didn't see it as a force. I think Vince saw a ton of things coming at him and us and he thought, one thing he's always said, he'll do whatever is best for business," Khan said. "At that moment, he saw what was best for business was for him to step away for a while, so he did. He really did step away. There was no, 'Why are you doing this? I wouldn't do it that way.' It was total freedom to Stephanie, myself, and Triple H on the creative side. It's only been a week, but I believe what he said publicly about 'I'm here to engage in strategic alternatives in the media rights.' So far, the engagement has been that and other board issues."

What do you hope to see from WWE's future plans? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful