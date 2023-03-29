WWE Has "No Plans" For Popular Star at WrestleMania 39

The WWE WrestleMania 39 card is all but set in stone. The two-night extravaganza is currently scheduled to feature 13 matches total, leaving little room for anything additional. Most stars that competed at last year's WWE WrestleMania 38 are back for this year's event, with some titleholders like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair still holding the prizes that they captured at 2022's Showcase of the Immortals. That said, not every competitor from WWE WrestleMania 38 is back for the latest sequel.

Speaking to The Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast, WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed that while there are "no plans" to include Pat McAfee at WWE WrestleMania 39 this weekend, he is a big fan of what the former NFL punter brings to the squared circle.

"The world is his oyster. He's 36 years old and look at his relevancy factor when you talk to young children. I have two young children, when I talk to them it's often, 'McAfee, McAfee, McAfee.' That's what's in the wheelhouse for them," Khan said. "If you look at any of the traditional buyers, what do they want? They want a young diverse audience. What does McAfee bring? He brings a young, diverse audience."

McAfee laced up the boots for WWE WrestleMania 38 last year. He bested Austin Theory in a popular clash and was defeated by Vince McMahon in an impromptu follow-up match.

Khan praised McAfee's outside of the ring endeavors as well, commending him for how he conducts interviews on The Pat McAfee Show.

"You notice he doesn't get political, extreme, either way. He has Aaron Rodgers on, he treats him respectfully, develops that relationship, he becomes the go-to home of Aaron Rodgers," Khan continued. "You see that with more athletes and Pat. He's not looking to annihilate anybody or crucify them, he's looking to have good content and his content has been terrific."

Despite his WWE future being up in the air, Khan hopes the two parties can continue working together.

"He'll determine, ultimately, where he wants his home to be and our hope is that he does more with us."

McAfee previously worked as WWE SmackDown's color commentator from Spring 2021 until Fall 2022. He departed the blue brand to join ESPN College Gameday, and the assumption was he would resume his WWE duties once the football season ended. While he did make a return at WWE Royal Rumble in January, that appearance ended up being just a one-off.

WWE WrestleMania goes down this weekend, streaming live on Peacock.