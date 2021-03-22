Andrade Comments on WWE Release

✖

News broke late Sunday night that WWE had officially granted Andrade his release from the company. The former NXT and United States Champion confirmed last week that the rumors were true regarding him requesting his release, and it looks like WWE finally gave him what he wanted. "El Idolo" took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the news, as well as thank a few people from WWE who had helped him in his years with the company.

"I want to thank [Triple H], [Paul Heyman]and [William Regal] for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me."

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Known as La Sombra on the independent circuit, Andrade signed a developmental contract with WWE in late 2015. He arrived on NXT television as Andrade "Cien" Almas in 2016 and was eventually paired with Zelina Vega. Their partnership propelled him to winning the NXT Championship before jumping to the main roster in 2018. He went on to hold the United States Championship and challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Angel Garza numerous times last year before Vega finally gave up on being the pair's manager. She was released by the company in November.

Andrade was last seen on WWE television on the Oct. 12 episode of Raw when he and Vega were attacked by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. He went undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft, and reports of him wanting to leave the company started popping up months later.