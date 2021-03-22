Latest Update on Andrade's Next Move After Leaving WWE

✖

WWE broke the news on Sunday night that it had officially released Andrade from his WWE contract. Normally when a wreslter is released from WWE they have to wait 90 days for their "No Compete" clause to expire, preventing them from jumping to another televised promotion right after leaving the company. But, according to Dave Meltzer via F4WOnline.com, Andrade won't have to worry about that clause.

"Sources close to the situation confirm that Andrade's release from WWE does not include a 90-day non-compete, so he would be able to start taking dates immediately," Meltzer reported.

Theoretically, that means the former NXT and United States Champion could pop up in another promotion as early as this week (this week's AEW Dynamite is live). But there's been no indication that Andrade will be jumping to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has plenty of history in both CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling as the masked luchador La Sombra and a number of his former Los Ingobernables faction partners are now working in Ring of Honor as La Faccion Ingobernable.

There's also the chance he could reunite with his former manager Zelina Vega, who was released by WWE back in November.

Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife https://t.co/K7LheONRVt pic.twitter.com/07iRFeK0Bd — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) March 22, 2021

Regardless of whatever Andrade does next, there will undoubtedly be a bidding war over who gets him to sign a contract. Which company do you think he winds up in next? Let us know in the comments below!