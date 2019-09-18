WWE Announces Starrcade Live Special For The WWE Network

Nostalgia loving wrestling fans get ready – Starrcade is returning to the WWE Network.

The event, which was formerly the signature yearly show for WCW, made its return under the WWE banner as a house show held in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2017. That event was not televised, however the company brought the show back again last year in Cincinnati, Ohio and streamed some if on the WWE Network.

This year, WWE’s version of Starrcade will return to the WWE Network once again with a live special airing on December 1st. The event will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia. Several names have already been confirmed for the event, including: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan.

The tradition of Starrcade carries on into WWE Network with a one-hour special event, streaming live on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Among the Superstars confirmed for the show will be Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan. Starrcade will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. The in-arena program will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at infiniteenergycenter.com on Friday Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. The iconic Starrcade event triumphantly returned in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus with a pair of intense Steel Cage Match victories for AJ Styles highlighting the last two years’ shows. Be part of the action as the award-winning WWE Network presents Starrcade this December!

