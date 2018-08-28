WWE Announces Matches for The Shield, Ronda Rousey at Super Show-Down

WWE didn’t waste any time capitalizing off of the closing moments of Monday Night Raw this week.

Shortly after Braun Strowman aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to beat down Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, WWE.com announced that a six-man tag team match between the two trios would take place at the Super Show-Down event on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Shield had already been announced for the show a week prior when they officially reunited at the end of the Aug. 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, but this announcement now solidifies their opponent.

In a separate announcement, the website also confirmed that Ronda Rousey will team will Nikki and Brie Bella to take on The Riott Squad in a six-man tag match.

The feud between Strowman and The Shield first kicked off when Ambrose and Rollins teamed up with Reigns to prevent “The Monster Among Men” from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract after Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of the Aug. 20 episode of Raw. The big man was able to fight off all three men for a brief moment, but was eventually driven through an announcer’s table with a Triple Powerbomb.

Reigns and Strowman faced off at the start of Monday’s Raw, with the champ claiming he never planned for Ambrose and Rollins to come save him. Strowman decided to formally announce he was cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, but only in a match that the rest of The Shield couldn’t get involved in. The two will now face each other in a Hell in a Cell match on Sept. 16 at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Meanwhile on the women’s side, The Bella Twins made their first onscreen appearance since January’s Women’s Royal Rumble at SummerSlam when they cheered on Ronda Rousey as she challenged (and soundly defeated) Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. The duo wrestled for the first time in three years at a house show in Rochester, New York over the weekend and have been booked to take on two members of the Riott Squad on the Sept. 3 edition of Raw.

Other matches booked for the Super Show-Down event include John Cena teaming with Bobby Lashley to take on Kevin Owens and Elias, Daniel Bryan facing the Miz for a No. 1 contender spot for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship and Triple H facing The Undertaker in what’s being promoted as the “last time ever.”

WWE’s Super Show-Down will take place at the Mebourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.