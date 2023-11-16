WWE Backlash 2024 Heading to Another International Market
Next year's post-WrestleMania premium live event comes to France.
WWE has long professed itself to be the global leader in sports-entertainment, and the company has put an added emphasis on that superlative in recent years. This began in 2018 when WWE inked a decade-long deal with Saudi Arabia to bring two premium live events to the kingdom every year. In 2023 alone, WWE has ventured to Canada for WWE Elimination Chamber, Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash, England for WWE Money in the Bank, Saudi Arabia for both WWE Night of Champions and WWE Crown Jewel, and India for the non-televised WWE Superstar Spectacle. WWE already has a couple of international markets tapped for 2024, and just made a long-rumored spot official.
WWE Backlash 2024 Heads to France
Viva la WWE Backlash.
As announced in a press release, WWE Backlash will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. This will be WWE's first premium live event in France.
Alongside WWE Backlash: France will be WWE SmackDown airing the night prior, also from the LDLC Arena, on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. This broadcast will likely run on a tape delay due to the time difference.
WWE's full press release can be read below...
STAMFORD, Conn., November 16, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that WWE Backlash France will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in France, emanating from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Additionally, SmackDown will emanate from the LDLC Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, marking the first time SmackDown will broadcast from France.
Fans interested in an exclusive SmackDown and WWE Backlash France combo presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/backlash-2024-presale.
Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/backlash.
Other artists set to hold major events at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France, in the coming months include Sting, Jonas Brothers and Green Day. The news also follows the announcement of Bash In Berlin taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Backlash 2023, held earlier this year at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, became WWE's highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash in company history.
Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please stick with WWE.com.