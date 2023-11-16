WWE Backlash 2024 Heading to Another International Market

WWE has long professed itself to be the global leader in sports-entertainment, and the company has put an added emphasis on that superlative in recent years. This began in 2018 when WWE inked a decade-long deal with Saudi Arabia to bring two premium live events to the kingdom every year. In 2023 alone, WWE has ventured to Canada for WWE Elimination Chamber, Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash, England for WWE Money in the Bank, Saudi Arabia for both WWE Night of Champions and WWE Crown Jewel, and India for the non-televised WWE Superstar Spectacle. WWE already has a couple of international markets tapped for 2024, and just made a long-rumored spot official.

WWE Backlash 2024 Heads to France

(Photo: WWE)

Viva la WWE Backlash.

As announced in a press release, WWE Backlash will emanate from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. This will be WWE's first premium live event in France.

Alongside WWE Backlash: France will be WWE SmackDown airing the night prior, also from the LDLC Arena, on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. This broadcast will likely run on a tape delay due to the time difference.

WWE's full press release can be read below...