WWE Running International Live Event on The Same Day as Upcoming SmackDown Show

WWE has emphasized its status as the global leader in sports-entertainment in recent years. Beginning in 2018, WWE began a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia that has seen WWE venture to the Middle Eastern kingdom for premium live events twice per year. This year alone, WWE has brought WWE Elimination Chamber to Canada, WWE Backlash to Puerto Rico, and WWE Money in the Bank to the United Kingdom. As evident by WWE's future schedule, these international events are here to stay. WWE is reportedly set for a return to Puerto Rico for an episode of Monday Night Raw next year and is set to embark on a Canadian tour later this month.

The latest addition to WWE's international calendar comes this September. WWE announced that it will be returning to India for WWE Superstar Spectacle on Friday, September 8th. The full press release can be read below...

STAMFORD, Conn., August 1, 2023 – WWE today announced its long-awaited return to India with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium), Hyderabad, India, on Friday, September 8, 2023. This will mark the first live event to take place in India since 2017 and the first-ever WWE live event to be held in Hyderabad. Tickets for WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) will be available from 12:00 PM IST this Friday, August 4, 2023 at www.bookmyshow.com. Fans interested in joining an early presale from 12:00 PM IST this Thursday, August 3, can register now via the BookMyShow app and website. WWE fans in attendance can look forward to seeing their favorite WWE Superstars in action including: World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion "The Ring General" GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and many more*. Sony Sports Network is the home of WWE in India including WWE's flagship programming Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE's Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and more – showcased on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu). For more information visit www.sonysportsnetwork.com. WWE Superstar Spectacle in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination. *Talent subject to change

How Will WWE Superstar Spectacle Affect SmackDown?

Fridays are typically reserved for WWE SmackDown, and WWE Superstar Spectacle is not changing that. WWE is scheduled to run the blue brand's show as well on September 8th from Boston's TD Garden.

Given that announced talent are all talent from Monday Night Raw, it is likely that WWE Superstar Spectacle will essentially be just a red brand show. There is no word on if WWE Superstar Spectacle will be streamed on Peacock, but it is worth noting that the time difference between India and the United States would make it possible that both WWE Superstar Spectacle and WWE SmackDown could air on the same day without overlapping.

WWE Superstar Spectacle goes down on Friday, September 8th.