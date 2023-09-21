WWE Elimination Chamber Set For International Stadium in 2024

WWE has long touted itself as the global leader in sports-entertainment, and the company has put an emphasis on the first word in that superlative in recent years. In just 2023 alone, WWE has ventured to Canada, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom for premium live events, an unprecedented global touring schedule considering past WWE pay-per-views were almost exclusively domestic. Earlier this month, WWE ran a non-televised live event out of India, the first time the wrestling giant had been in the country since 2017. As revealed in a new press release, WWE's worldwide tour will continue in 2024.

WWE Elimination Chamber Coming to Australia

(Photo: WWE)

As announced by WWE in a press release, WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia on Saturday, February 24th, 2024. Optus Stadium has a capacity of 60,000.

This is WWE's first event in the land down under since WWE Super Show-Down in 2018, a special that was headlined by the final one-on-one match between Triple H and The Undertaker.

"Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE Premium Live Event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations," WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil said. "With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe."

"Hosting WWE in Perth is a real coup for our state as it will shine a global spotlight on Western Australia to billions of viewers worldwide, attract thousands of out-of-state visitors to WA and create an incredible atmosphere in the city for the local community and visitors alike," the Hon. Rita Saffioti MLA, Western Australia's Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism said. "The WA Government, through Tourism WA, is proud to support this exclusive event that will generate millions of dollars for the local economy and highlight WA as a world-class events destination. I encourage everyone to Western Australia for WWE to extend their trip to explore more of our wondrous state as part of this once in a lifetime opportunity."

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, a native Aussie, weighed in on the announcement as well.

"I'm beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a Premium Live Event to Perth is a dream come true," Ripley said. "Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home."

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth goes down on February 24th, 2024. Presale registration is live now.