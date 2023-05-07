WWE Backlash: Watch Seth Rollins Hit a Top Rope Curb Stomp to Beat Omos

Seth Rollins was victorious in his match with Omos during Saturday night's Backlash pay-per-view, but he had to break out a devastating move in order to keep the giant down. After bashing Omos in the head with back-to-back Curb Stomps and superkicking MVP out of the ring, it looked like "The Visionary" had the win locked up only for the Nigerian Giant to casually kick out at two. Rollins then took drastic measures, climbing to the top rope in order to nail a Top Rope Curb Stomp and send Omos crashing to the canvas. That move, which you can see below, was finally enough to keep the big man down.

Rollins will now turn his attention to WWE's new World Heavyweight Championship. This week's Monday Night Raw will feature a pair of triple threat matches with the winner of those two bouts wrestling later in the evening. The same process will take place on SmackDown and the last two men standing to meet at Night of Champions later this month to crown an inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins tried to chop Omos’ head off 😭😭😭 My man couldn’t let him slide after he interrupted his entrance 😂 #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bvbVhL0H4I — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 7, 2023

This story is developing...