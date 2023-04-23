Seth Rollins' Reaction to WWE's Surprise Omos Backlash Match is Priceless

During last night's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced two new matches for the upcoming Backlash card, and one took many fans by surprise. That match is one between Seth Freakin Rollins and Omos, a match that seemed to come out of nowhere and without any sort of build on TV ahead of time. It turns out Rollins was taken by surprise too, and his reaction to the announcement is rather priceless. Rollins replied to the news with Ace Ventura's famous Alrighty Then line, and the full GIF and Jim Carey's mannerisms couldn't be more on the money.

The match will likely get some sort of build on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw, but it's still funny that a match involving one of WWE's biggest stars was just randomly put out there without any real setup or warning. It's Rollins of course, so it will still probably be a fun match even without the build.

Rollins' current Visionary character has morphed from a full-on heel to a fan-favorite babyface, and during an interview with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Rollins revealed the moment when he realized that The Visionary had become a favorite of the crowd and someone they would cheer for.

"[At] the end of the show (at Madison Square Garden), Riddle's out there doing something, and I came out to stomp his head into the steel steps, and I'm wearing this shiny, beautiful black suit," Rollins said. "And I end the episode by stomping his head into steel steps, thinking I'm going to hear a chorus of boos when in fact, the choir is singing my song."

Rollins' character has evolved quite a bit since the initial debut, and Rollins revealed that he felt he started hitting his stride when the Thunderdome era ended and live crowds started becoming a real thing again.

"When we're doing stuff in front of no people in the Thunderdome, it's a crap shoot. It's hit or miss. You don't really know. You get the Twitter response, and then you get like your peers, and you're doing the best you can, but you don't get that visceral response from a live crowd," Rollins said.

Rollins most recently faced Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, and he emerged victorious after a thrilling battle on the biggest stage of the year. The two feuded on Monday Night Raw for a moment, and before Paul Rollins had battled Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley over the United States Championship. It remains to be seen what else is in store for Rollins moving forward, but his next immediate challenge will evidently be Omos.

