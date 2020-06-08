Bayley Says She's Not Copying Becky Lynch, Gives Herself a New Nickname
Bayley became the latest wrestler to hold two championships simultaneously on Friday night when she and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Since then people have started calling her "Bayley Two Belts," referencing Becky Lynch's brief run as both Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion after WrestleMania 35 last year. However "The Role Model" took to Twitter on Monday to argue that she's not copying "The Man."
"SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me "Bayley 2 Belts"!!!!!!!!! I'm not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt," Bayley wrote.
As a result, #BayleyDosStraps started trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
SHEEP!!!!! you better stop calling me “Bayley 2 Belts”!!!!!!!!! I’m not a Becky Lynch replacement!!!!!!! Instead, you can refer to me as BAYLEY DOS STRAPS!!!!!! Your loving Role Model! Thank you and good day!!!! #raw #SmackDown #nxt pic.twitter.com/TlVcI7OqCb— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 8, 2020
WWE announced on Monday that Bayley and Banks will defend their titles against Bliss & Cross and The IIconics at Backlash on Sunday.
BREAKING: @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE and @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match at #WWEBacklash! https://t.co/FdRlAs3LDO— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Bayley has held the SmackDown Women's Championship for a record 241 days, winning it from Charlotte Flair back in October after debuting her new look. She now holds the record for longest reign as well as most days with the championship at 381.
