WWE: Becky Lynch Slams Charlotte Flair for Her Latest Comments

Becky Lynch wasn’t too impressed with Charlotte Flair’s latest comments about how she’s viewed backstage in WWE. Weeks removed from their infamous “Championship Exchange” and the shouting match that reportedly occurred backstage afterwards, Flair spoke with BT Sport and combatted the recent reports that she’s “difficult” to work with backstage. “The Queen” said, “If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be the world champion again when he’s been on top all these years?’ Is it because I’m a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I’d have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best.”

Lynch, noticing the quotes on Twitter, slammed her former best friend by writing, “No one on our roster acts like this, man or woman. Gender ain’t the issue here.”

No one on our roster acts like this, man or woman. Gender ain’t the issue here. https://t.co/YtbiZLVvrr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 16, 2021

Lynch recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and claimed the two were no longer on speaking terms. When asked about the backstage incident, she said, “I don’t know man. We don’t talk anymore, we don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody’s got to be the hero. I’m all right being the hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

The two are set to wrestle at Survivor Series this Sunday, so it’s entirely possible that any real-life animosity between the two has been turned into a storyline and they’re carrying it over into press interviews and social media. Whose side are you on in this argument? Let us know down in the comments, and check out the full lineup for Sunday’s Survivor Series below!