Watch WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Recreate an Iconic "Titanic" Scene Ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE has released a series of movie parody trailers to help promote WrestleMania 39, taking place on April 1-2 in Los Angeles. The latest featured Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (who are married in real life) recreating an iconic scene

from Titanic when Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet stood on the bow of the notorious ship. Ford and Belair's scene played out just a bit differently, as Ford attempted to take a selfie only to drop his phone in the water. WWE reportedly filmed a handful of parodies that will be released in the coming weeks, which kicked off with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (another married wrestling couple) portraying Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Batman.

Belair is already booked for WrestleMania as she'll defend her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka. It's unclear what Ford will be up to as he and Angelo Dawkins aren't in contention for The Usos' Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

Bianca Belair Teases What's In Store for Hulu's Reality Show About Her and Ford

WWE announced last year that Hulu would be producing a new reality series centered around the wrestling power couple. She hinted at what the show will feature during an interview with ComicBook back in December.

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," she added. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"