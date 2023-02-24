What Matches Will Main-Event WWE WrestleMania 39?

While WWE has promoted multiple WrestleMania main events for over a decade, as WWE WrestleMania 28 infamously branded itself as having four separate bouts as the show's headliner, recent years have given the company two genuine marquee contests. With the Showcase of the Immortals expanding to a two-night event in 2020, WWE can now lay claim to two separate matches closing each half of the show. The second night's main event slot may be the ultimate headliner, but WWE WrestleMania Saturday's final match is given just as much spotlight on the day that it goes down.

That second night has always been headlined by the men's Royal Rumble winner challenging the world champion, and this year's WWE WrestleMania 39 is expected to be no different. Per the Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is anticipated as the WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 main event.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 is a little more up in the air. As of this writing, WWE has reportedly not yet made a decision on which match will headline WWE WrestleMania Saturday, but there is an internal push for that show's main event to be a women's match. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is apparently the favorite.

If WWE moves forward with Flair vs. Ripley as the closing bout, it will be the third time that a women's match has headlined a WrestleMania. WWE WrestleMania 35 was previously main-vented by Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey while WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 had Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks in its closing match. Flair would become the first female WWE superstar with multiple WrestleMania main events to her name if this happens.

On the contrary, have pushed for the rumored Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to main-event WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1. This would be a big boost for the tag division, as the tag titles have never headlined a WWE WrestleMania. Beyond that, WWE WrestleMania has only had one tag main event in its four decades of existence. The first WWE WrestleMania saw Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndoff in the final match.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the WWE WrestleMania 39 card and match order.