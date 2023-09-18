Bianca Belair Addresses Her Absence From WWE TV

Bianca Belair has been noticeably absent from WWE TV lately. "The EST" won the WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat with Asuka and Charlotte Flair back at SummerSlam last month, only for Iyo Sky to immediately cash in her Money in the Bank contract and end Belair's title reign in mere minutes. She'd respond by teaming with Flair to beat Sky and Bayley in a tag match on the Aug. 18 episode of SmackDown, then disappeared from WWE programming while Sky turned her attention elsewhere.

"Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I'm so excited about, it has to do with the future," Belair said in a new interview with Metro this week when asked about her absence. She also mentioned working on writing a children's book and finishing up filming The Crawfords, a reality series for Hulu based around herself and her husband, Montez Ford. During Belair's absence, Ford and Angelo Dawkins aligned themselves with Bobby Lashley to form a new faction.

Bianca Belair on The Crawfords Reality Series

"I was always somebody that was like, 'I will never do reality TV, I have no desire to do it.' And I learned to never say never very quickly," Belair said while describing the show. "It was different for me because everybody sees my husband -- who everybody in the ring is who he is at home, he's high energy, he's full of life, full of joy, yelling, screaming, singing.

"I'm a little bit more low-key and more reserved, I just chill at home and do my DIY projects," she continued. "I'm used to having the cameras in my face at work and now they're in my home. How do I just be normal now? I don't need to turn it on to be Bianca Belair. It's a different dynamic!"

Belair and Ford also recently appeared in New York City when executives from UFC and WWE celebrated the merger of the two companies into TKO Group.

"It was exciting just to be part of a historic moment," she said when asked about that day. "Being able to be there representing WWE was an honor. It's very exciting because it's a new chapter.'

"Everyone is on the edge of, 'What's coming? What's happening next?' so I'm just excited for whatever can come out of this and what's going to come out of this. It's going to be great," she added.

What do you think Belair will do once she's back from her hiatus? Tell us your predictions in the comments!