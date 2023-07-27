Big Update on Montez Ford and Bianca Belair's Reality TV Series

WWE and reality television have had a long-running relationship. In the early 2000s, WWE launched WWE Tough Enough, a competition series shot in a reality TV-style that set out to find the next WWE superstar. Come the 2010s, WWE partnered with E! to start Total Divas, a reality series focused on a group of female WWE superstars. Leading stars Nikki and Brie Bella eventually got their own spin-off reality show from Total Divas entitled Total Bellas. In recent years, former WWE Champion The Miz and wife Maryse have had their marriage told through the reality television lens with USA Network's Miz and Mrs.

Joining that reality television family will be WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The real-life couple were announced to be receiving a reality show back in November 2022 for Hulu entitled The Crawfords.

While updates on The Crawfords have been scarce, Ford recently revealed that the show has a fairly wide release window at this time.

"Very, very soon. I would say between October and maybe February," Ford told New York Post.

Belair and Ford were married in 2018. The two have largely operated as their own acts on WWE TV but did share the ring on a couple of occasions during their early days on the WWE main roster.

"I think the good thing about doing the show is the same thing as working with [my tag team partner Angelo] Dawkins, I don't feel like it's work. I'm actually having a great time with the person I love and that I want to share this life with," Ford continued. "It doesn't necessarily feel like work, just another reflection of how we are as people outside of wrestling, too. It never feels like work with her or Daws.

"At first, it takes some getting used to. It's not a normal thing. You got a camera there. It's a little awkward at times in the beginning because you're just talking and this camera. What are you going to say? What is your expression to that, but after that, you get used to it. I have to watch what I say because I have a little potty mouth."

Ford currently does not have WWE SummerSlam plans but appears to be part of a major brewing storyline with Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Belair faces Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Asuka at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th.