Big E Has Good News in His Latest Injury Update

Big E had some good news in his latest update regarding his neck injury. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown and landed on the top of his head, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Thankfully, the injury didn't require surgery as there was no damage to his spinal cord, but the big man was stuck in a neck brace for several months.

"So I got some really good news, all things considered," E said in his first statement regarding the injury. "The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement thought which is a very good thing, and I don't have any damage to my spinal cord. No ligament damage, and no surgery, which I'm very thankful for. And a pro tip. If you're gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They've been great. Everyone here at UAB has been great. But for real, this meant...a ton to me. That so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, text me. I know I feel like I sound like a broken record but I am very grateful, and I'm gonna be alright. So bless you."

He confirmed he was done with the neck brace earlier this summer, then wrote on Monday, "Update! My C1 isn't ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one-year mark & see how it's progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table."

With E out of action, Kofi Kingston was reunited with Xavier Woods following the King of the Ring's own injury recovery. The pair have mostly feuded with The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown's undercard.

