Big E Suffers Gruesome Injury, Stretchered Out of Ring on WWE SmackDown

There was a scary moment during a Tag Match between the teams of Kofi Kingston and Big E and Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and it ended up with Big E being stretchered out from the ring. During the match, Holland went for a Belly to Belly Suplex and picked up Big E, but something happened in the execution of that move and instead of Big E landing on his back he landed right on his head, and this was also on the floor outside of the ring and not on the mat, increasing the danger. A video from the arena shows Big E being stretchered out and putting his thumb up to show he’s okay, but it’s still incredibly scary, and we wish him a speedy recovery and return.

The match was over quickly after the incident, and thankfully Big E seems to be in good spirits following the move. No injury is a good injury, but it’s understandable that WWE will take extra precautions anytime the head and neck are involved.

Big E putting his thumb up. But OMG I hope he’s 100% OK. https://t.co/B7NvVsqR2f — Bon Alimagno (@karma_thief) March 12, 2022

Hopefully, Big E isn’t hurt or injured from the move, and we wish him all the best. We’ll keep you posted when we learn more details.