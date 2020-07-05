WWE's Big Show Confirms Two New Episodes of 'The Big Show Show' Are Heading to Netflix, Talks Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Netflix family comedy The Big Show Show, starring WWE Superstar The Big Show (real name Paul Wight), has two more episodes heading to the streaming service later this year. Show confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com on Thursday that Season One's ninth episode will arrive on Aug. 10 and that a Christmas-themed episode will arrive during 2020's holiday season. Show also addressed the possibility of a Season 2, saying that the cast and crew are confident it will happen but that Netflix hasn't confirmed it yet.

"We're dropping another episode actually, August 10th," Show said. "And I know that we have a seasonal episode, Christmas, that we're going to drop. So, right now I think with everything going on in Hollywood, they're just really slow to let everyone know. And we're a new show. So, they'll let us know. Are we all positive that we will? Yes, but it's up to Netflix. So for right now, everybody that's involved in the camp feels really positive about it.

"I mean, it was a really good show," he added. "We did exactly what we needed to do. We did, I think top 10, every country we be dropped in. Number three overall. We hit number one in kids and family. So, we did our part. It's just, I think this whole pandemic and stuff has really screwed up a lot of production."

The series features Show as a fictional version of himself returning from touring with WWE to be with his wife Cassy (Allison Munn) and three daughters — Lola (Reylynn Caster), Mandy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) and J.J. (Juliet Donenfeld). Show said he and the case grew incredibly close while filming Season One.

"[My favorite memory of filming was] just being around my girls, I refer to Reylynn, Lily, and Juliet as my girls," Show said. "I started the show, I had a huge learning curve and wound up with three extra beautiful daughters that I absolutely love to death. I'm their TV dad. They're my TV daughters. I talk to those girls almost every day in some sort of interaction, either through social media or phone calls. We've done a Zoom call where we all jumped on the line a little while ago and did a Zoom call and chit-chatted and let everybody know what's going on. Yeah, they're good girls."

The first eight episodes of The Big Show Show are available for streaming now on Netflix.

