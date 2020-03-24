Netflix Releases WWE’s The Big Show Show Trailer

The Big Show Paul Wright is used to knocking people out and performing in front of thousands as part of WWE, but in his latest project for Netflix, he’s setting the wrestling aside to focus on his family, which has now grown in size thanks to his teenage daughter moving back into the house. Now Netflix has released a full trailer for the new family sitcom series The Big Show Show, which you can check out what the show has in store for viewers int he video below. As we mentioned before, the show features real-life footage and clips from Big Show’s WWE career, but in the show, he’s now retired, so fans will get to follow along as he and his wife navigate a three daughter household, and laughs will undoubtedly ensue.

In the trailer, we see that Show’s WWE career will still play a substantial part in the storytelling, as his daughter wants to be just like him and take part in the family business (and even gets her own name, the Little Show). We also see him attend a bring your parent to school day, and it’s kind of hard for most parents to beat out WWE Superstar for a career.

We also see that this is a more traditional family sitcom show as opposed to a reality show like WWE’s Total Bellas or Miz and Mrs on E, and this is the second Netflix project WWE has in the works, as The Main Event will also release later this year.

Serving as showrunners for The Big Show Show are Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, who will also executive produce. The Big Show Show stars Paul Wright, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant,

“Meet your new favorite TV family. #TheBigShowShow streams April 6 on @netflix! @WWETheBigShow”

The Big Show Show hits Netflix on April 6th.

Are you excited for the new show?