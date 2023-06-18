Former WWE Champion Returns at Saturday Night's Live Event

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley finally returned to action on Saturday night, popping up at a live event in Cincinnati and beating Karrion Krross. "The All Mighty" had been off TV since the May 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, in which he lost to AJ Styles in the semifinals of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. After having his WrestleMania match with Bray Wyatt scrapped due to Wyatt's absence, Lashley won this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. He then attempted to win back the United States Championship in a triple threat with Austin Theory and Bronson Reed at Backlash, only for Theory to escape.

Earlier this year there were teases of Lashley finally reuniting with MVP to reform The Hurt Business faction, a wildly popular group during the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, any hint toward that was dropped during WrestleMania season and Lashley was then drafted over to SmackDown.

"I've said this before and I'll say it again. Before Bobby Lashley and I ignited his career, it was floundering. Then with me, he became a two-time WWE Champion, and then he decided he didn't need me anymore. He got the big head. He kicked me to the curb but somehow I was made the a—hole in this whole situation. Bobby left me. I didn't leave Bobby. So I've made several overtures to Bobby.Shelton and Cedric have come back on board, and Bobby, you have my number. Let's do business," Porter said at the WrestleMania 39 media junket.

Now that Lashley is back, what do you think he should be doing on the Blue Brand? Should he be the next man up to try and dethrone Roman Reigns of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Pitch some of your ideas in the comments!

