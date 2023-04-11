Has WWE Abandoned Reviving This Popular Faction?

WWE was teasing a revival of The Hurt Business earlier this year, but it seems like those plans have been scrapped. Back in January, MVP started dropping hints about the group's return on Monday Night Raw, convincing Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to start working with him again and reaching out to Bobby Lashley to see if he'll help reform the group, going so far as to have Omos help Lashley earn a shot at the United States Championship. But Lashley quickly turned his attention to Brock Lesnar for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and later focussed on Bray Wyatt, only for that program to be scrapped ahead of WrestleMania 39.

And while MVP kept busy with Omos challenging Lesnar at WrestleMania, Alexander and Benjamin have been off Raw since February. Dave Meltzer indicated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea of bringing back the fan-favorite faction from the Pandemic Era has been canceled.

"They have totally dropped it, yeah. We haven't seen MVP around. We haven't seen Cedric or Shelton, nothing," Meltzer said. It's possible that the group was a victim of Vince McMahon's return to WWE Creative following WrestleMania 39, but it already seemed like Paul "Triple H" Levesque had pivoted away from the idea as far back as March.

Porter was repeatedly asked about the group during the WrestleMania 39 press junket in Los Angeles earlier this month. He claimed the ball was in Lashley's court, while also taking a shot at "The All Mighty" not having a match on the WrestleMania card.

"I've said this before and I'll say it again. Before Bobby Lashley and I ignited his career, it was floundering. Then with me, he became a two-time WWE Champion, and then he decided he didn't need me anymore. He got the big head. He kicked me to the curb but somehow I was made the a—hole in this whole situation. Bobby left me. I didn't leave Bobby. So I've made several overtures to Bobby.Shelton and Cedric have come back on board, and Bobby, you have my number. Let's do business," Porter told WrestlingNews.co.

Lashley was back on Raw this week in a match with Bronson Reed, which ended in a double count-out and a pull-apart brawl. Do you think the faction will ever see the light of day again? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!