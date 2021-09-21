Watch: Bobby Lashley Demolishes Both Roman Reigns and Big E on WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw opened with a monstrous six-man tag match as a reunited New Day took on The Bloodline from Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his presence known late in the match, attacking both Big E and Kofi Kingston outside the ring. That left Xavier Woods alone in the ring and the match ended after Roman Reigns nailed him with a Spear. But “The All Mighty” wasn’t finished, as he then nailed Reigns with a Spear before driving E through the ringside barricade. He then went backstage and told Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville he could beat both men and that the “All Mighty Era” never ends.

E later approached the two demanding a match with both Lashley and Reigns, shouting “Make it happen!” Pearce and Deville then alerted Paul Heyman that the match had been made official. Last week’s Raw ended with E cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Lashley, ending his WWE Championship reign at 196 days

Kingston spoke with ComicBook on Monday morning to help promote the match and compared celebrating E’s championship win to his own reign back at WrestleMania 35.

“Well, for me, it was totally different. Number one, because I was 10 times more nervous for E than I was for myself. Because like I said before, everything is always changing. I was sure that something at the last minute was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to go this route now, we’re not going to have you go out and cash or whatever,’” Kingston said. “So sitting in Gorilla, I’m just sitting there with butterflies in my stomach, nervous, rocking back and forth. I look over at E and he’s cool as a cucumber, just ready for what is about to come. And it was just so awesome to see, because at that time, and especially once he beat Bobby, you can see it in my eyes, first of all I couldn’t contain my excitement. I couldn’t stop moving, I couldn’t stop jumping around. But then a few times I really had to take a step back and just look at him. And just be like, ‘Wow, he did it, man. All the hard work that he has put in over the years has finally paid off.”

“He is a guy who never rests on his laurels,” he continued. “He’s a guy that is always trying to get better, literally every single day, not only as a performer, but as a person, it was just awesome to see that culminate, and in my hometown nonetheless. So a little extra icing on the cake, man. It was awesome. It was awesome and so well-deserved. And when we got back through Gorilla, we came through the curtain, all of his peers were there, all the roster was there. Everybody was just so happy. And that’s just a Testament to show you the kind of impact that Big E has on the roster and what kind of person he is, that he has a personal connection with everybody. Not a single person was mad that E was champion. Everyone was extremely elated and happy that he got what he deserved.”