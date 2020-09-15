Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

Booker T revealed on the latest episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast that he had tested positive for COVID-19 back in June. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer joins the growing list of past and present wrestlers who have dealt with the virus, which includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Nash, Miro and AJ Styles. Booker said (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "I got a call today from the CDC and they told me I have tested positive for the Coronavirus back at the end of June. I never got my result back. But they called me, rest assured, today, to tell me that back at the end of June when I got tested that I tested positive.

"I've had three tests since then and they all came back negative," he continued. "It just goes to show you how bad that we really are with this system that we are working with. People are finding out if they have this or they don't. I'm living proof, thank God that I'm still here."

The former World Heavyweight Champion talked about the symptoms he dealt with.

"I know what I went through for a couple weeks," he said. "I had headaches. I had night sweats. I lost my taste and smell for 2 weeks. Thank God, I was smart enough to quarantine from the family. I stayed away from everyone. I put myself off in the west wing. I stayed there for a couple weeks until I started feeling better until everything started subsiding. Even my taste, I waited until that started to come back a little bit before I started mingling with the family.

"... When you and I didn't do the show because I was feeling bad, I was feeling really bad," he later added. "That's why I tell people that they are testing themselves and saying, man, I want to see what it's like. I want to go on the Coronavirus ride and it can't be that bad, trust me, it can be and it could be worse than what I was going through. The night sweats, waking up with my shirt and my shirt would go from grey to black because the sweat was bad. I would have to wipe myself down. I wasn't as afraid perhaps as much as I should have been because I never got the test back. I thought I had the flu."

Booker currently works as an analyst on kickoff shows for WWE pay-per-views.